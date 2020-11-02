Harsco (HSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.