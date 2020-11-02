Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.61.

HON stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,253. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.