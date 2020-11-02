Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (HBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.77.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.