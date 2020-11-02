Huntington National Bank Acquires 10,380 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $771,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

