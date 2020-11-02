Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Danaher by 206.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Danaher by 76.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

DHR stock opened at $229.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $240.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day moving average is $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

