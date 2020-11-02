Huntington National Bank Buys 10,329 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,895 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $291,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

