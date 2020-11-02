Huntington National Bank Buys 17,210 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 773.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 boosted their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

NYSE:VFC opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

