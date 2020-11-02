Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 506.0% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SO stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

