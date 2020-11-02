Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Humana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.43.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $399.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.97. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $449.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.