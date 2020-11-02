Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $104.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.