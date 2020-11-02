Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

