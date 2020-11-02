Huntington National Bank Purchases 742 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

