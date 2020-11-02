Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $276.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.39. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

