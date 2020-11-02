Huntington National Bank Sells 1,757 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 279,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

