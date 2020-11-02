Huntington National Bank Sells 1,808 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

INTU stock opened at $314.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.