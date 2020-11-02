Huntington National Bank Sells 5,227 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $231.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

