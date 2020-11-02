Huntington National Bank Sells 697 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 57,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Shares of YUM opened at $93.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

