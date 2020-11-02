Huntington National Bank Sells 8,739 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

