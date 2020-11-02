Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

