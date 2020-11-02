Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,928. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $533.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $533,852.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,873 shares of company stock worth $9,859,626. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 248.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after buying an additional 966,380 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 649.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 188,247 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

