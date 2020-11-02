IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,160 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective (up from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,037.19 ($13.55).

IMI opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 977.16. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30.

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

