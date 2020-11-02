Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.40 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

FRA DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.62. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

