Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 1.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.33% of Ingredion worth $67,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

INGR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.00. 19,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,980. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

