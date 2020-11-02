Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INO.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of INO.UN stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.55.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

