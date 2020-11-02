Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 3,916 ($51.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,918.99. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.54.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

