InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for about 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of InterDigital worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

IDCC traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $55.33. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

