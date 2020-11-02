Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.14 on Monday, hitting $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,777. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

