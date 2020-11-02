Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.53 during midday trading on Monday. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.58.

