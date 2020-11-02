iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,566. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.