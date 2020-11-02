iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 272,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 688,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,956,459. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

