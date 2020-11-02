iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.92. 12,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

