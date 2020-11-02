iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,727,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.