iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $154.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

