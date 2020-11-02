iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

