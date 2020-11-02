iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $330.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

