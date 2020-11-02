iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.47. 179,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,076. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

