iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 510.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. 64,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,700. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

