iStar (STAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iStar (NYSE:STAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect iStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.71. iStar has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.