Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.65. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €47.17 ($55.49). The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

