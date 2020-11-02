Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Thursday. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.20.

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.