JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€4.30” Price Target for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.45 ($6.41).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €8.68 ($10.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.11 and its 200-day moving average is €5.82. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of €9.84 ($11.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million and a PE ratio of -28.46.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

