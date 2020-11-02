JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,600 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 960.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

