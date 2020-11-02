Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Plans $0.04 Annual Dividend

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $10.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

