K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT.L) (LON:KBT) Shares Gap Up to $86.00

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT.L) (LON:KBT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $96.00. K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT.L) shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.20.

In related news, insider Jonathan Manley bought 27,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,986 ($39,176.90).

About K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT.L) (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

