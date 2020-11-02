Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.20.

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.