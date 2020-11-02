Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €173.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €138.62 and its 200-day moving average is €135.33.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.