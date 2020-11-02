Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 72.21.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.