KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

