LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

LPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. JustInvest LLC increased its position in LG Display by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

