Lipe & Dalton Acquires 2,780 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

